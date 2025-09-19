Mark Fletcher Jr. #22 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks during the third quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Buckle up for a big college football weekend! Many teams jump into conference play Saturday but there is a big non-conference matchup here in the state of Florida when the Florida Gators head to South Beach to face the 4th ranked Miami Hurricanes. The Gators are coming off a couple of tough losses to South Florida and LSU. The LSU loss featured a 5 interception game by DJ Lagway.

Meanwhile the Canes, led by Georgia transfer quarterback Carson Beck, are 3-0. Their record includes wins over Notre Dame and the very South Florida Bulls team that beat the Gators.

We also have a top 20 matchup between Texas Tech and Utah at noon. And a top 25 matchup at 3:30 where Auburn travels to Norman to face Oklahoma. The Sooners quarterback John Mateer is the leading Heisman candidate at this point of the season.

The big college football weekend continues into the night with another top 20 matchup between Illinois at Indiana. Bloomington fans will be exhibiting their first "Red-Out" in front of a nationally televised audience on NBC. The winner will have a great shot at nailing down a 4th Big Ten slot in the college football playoffs while the loser probably gets eliminated.

Another interesting college football game features 21st ranked Michigan at Nebraska at 3:30. Tune in to see the Wolverines freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood and the Huskers second year sensation quarterback Dylan Raiola.