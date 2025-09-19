Boston Red Sox vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Boston Red Sox will open a crucial six-game stint of AL East play with a road contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Boston is at a crucial juncture of the season, sitting a single game back of the final Wild Card spot in the American League. It feels like the playoffs in mid-September for the Red Sox, while the Rays have essentially been eliminated from the postseason altogether. Regardless, beating the Red Sox and helping to deny them the playoffs is a shiny consolation prize at the end of a disappointing campaign for Tampa Bay.

Luckily for the Sox, they will trot one of the best pitchers in the world out to the mound tonight. Garrett Crochet has delivered on all the hype, posting a 2.63 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP, numbers that should help him garner consideration for the Cy Young Award. His only appearance against the Rays resulted in a complete game shutout, so it is hard to imagine Crochet having a bad outing tonight.

Crossing swords with Crochet is Tampa Bay starter Drew Rasmussen. While he does not carry as big a name as his Boston counterpart, Rasmussen has quietly put together a fantastic campaign, earning a 2.74 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP over 29 starts. The Rays are a small-market team, a factor that has held Rasmussen back from earning nationwide praise. However, the righty rarely works deep into games, ensuring that the Sox see a heavy dosage of the Tampa Bay bullpen here.

Spread

Red Sox -1.5 (+138)

Rays +1.5 (-157)

Moneyline

Red Sox -128

Rays +118

Totals

Over 7 (+102)

Under 7 (-116)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 19, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox are 77-76 ATS this season.

The Red Sox are 43-32 ATS when they play on the road.

The under is 25-20-1 when Boston faces a divisional opponent.

The Rays are also 77-76 ATS this year.

The Rays are 24-19 ATS when they face an AL East opponent.

The under is 41-33-4 when Tampa Bay plays at home.

Red Sox vs Rays Injury Reports

Boston Red Sox

Wilyer Abreu, RF - Out

Jordan Hicks, RP - Out

Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda, 1B - Out

Junior Caminero, SS - Day-to-Day

Mason Englert, RP - Out

Taylor Walls, SS - Out

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction and Pick