Bills Beat Dolphins 31-21 After Costly Tagovailoa Pick

The Bills shattered Miami's hopes Thursday night when Tua Tagovailoa threw a late fourth-quarter interception to Terrel Bernard just yards from the end zone.

Miami's record dropped to 0-3 for 2023, putting their playoff hopes in serious doubt. History isn't on their side - NFL teams starting with three straight losses rarely make it to playoffs.

Through three quarters, Miami's explosive offense - which put up 43 points per game early this season - matched Buffalo step for step. Tagovailoa struck first, picking apart the defense with quick, accurate throws for an opening touchdown.

A devastating fourth-quarter mistake hurt Miami badly. Their defense had just made a key stop, but a roughing-the-kicker penalty erased it, killing their chance to take control.

"MINE!" posted Bernard on social media after grabbing the game-sealing interception.

Buffalo's tough defense kept rolling, following up last week's nine-sack, five-takeaway performance. The Bills have now dominated Miami in most games over their past six matchups.

This heated rivalry goes back to the 70s when Miami owned Buffalo with an amazing 20-game streak. The bad blood grew through intense playoff battles in the 90s.

In close division games with Buffalo, Miami keeps hurting themselves with special teams mistakes and penalties.

Fans blasted Tagovailoa's decision-making near the goal line. Social media lit up with critics calling out his "basic" or "day one" mistake, pointing to similar costly throws since 2021.