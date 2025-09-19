ACC Plans New Football Schedule with 10 Power 4 Games

By 2026, ACC schools will need to play 10 Power 4 teams. Athletic directors met in Charlotte on Monday to work out scheduling details.

The conference faces a key decision. They need to pick between nine ACC games plus one non-conference Power 4 game, or eight conference games with two Power 4 teams from outside. This change comes as big conferences adjust their schedules for a bigger College Football Playoff.

"A big step forward," said Clemson athletic director Graham Neff to On3. But he worried about keeping major non-conference games if they go with the nine-game plan.

Most of the 13 ACC athletic directors support the nine-game conference setup. The SEC just made a similar choice, moving to nine conference games in 2026.

This switch affects longtime rivalries. Clemson's annual South Carolina game, plus their upcoming Notre Dame games starting 2027, might be tough to fit in. Florida State has similar issues with their non-conference games.

Current rules ask for one Power 4 non-conference game each year, but nobody checks. New rules will make sure all teams hit their 10-game Power 4 target.

TV ratings are driving these changes. Recent big games between Clemson-LSU and Florida State-Alabama pulled in huge numbers - over 10 million viewers each in Week 1.

With 17 football teams to manage, the ACC has some tricky scheduling to figure out. Some teams might play eight conference games while others play nine to keep things fair.

Louisville's already getting ahead. They've lined up games with Georgia and Texas A&M, going beyond Power 4 requirements.

Money matters too. Unlike SEC schools getting extra ESPN money for more conference games, ACC teams won't get direct payment increases. Instead, starting 2025, schools get paid based on how many viewers they attract.