Uncertainty Surrounds Kawhi Leonard’s Future With Clippers Amid Investigation

The NBA has started looking into the Los Angeles Clippers about a possible $28 million under-the-table payment to Kawhi Leonard. The money reportedly came through a fake endorsement deal with Aspiration, a failed company tied to Steve Ballmer's money network.

This is the third time the Clippers have been investigated since 2019. The NBA wants to find out if the team got around salary caps using Leonard's Aspiration deal, which has money ties to both Ballmer and co-owner Dennis Wong.

"They're done building around [Kawhi] ... They know that and he knows that," said a former Clippers staffer to Sports Illustrated.

The consequences could be huge - if found true, the NBA might fine the team $7.5 million, take away draft picks, or cancel Leonard's contract completely. Since joining in 2019, the star player has sat out 206 games out of 472 possible games.

Leonard's time with the team is running short, with his contract ending in 2026. The team wants to free up money for new players in 2026 and 2027.

Their gamble on stars didn't pay off. Trading Paul George meant losing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Oklahoma City, where he turned into an MVP and champion.

With Leonard, they only won three playoff series. The team also got hit with two fines for breaking rules and got caught up in two tampering cases.

This investigation feels more serious than the others. "This one directly calls into question Steve Ballmer's character. At some point, Steve has got to get out of the Kawhi business," another former staffer told Sports Illustrated.

Their big bet on Leonard didn't work out. While trying to keep him happy, they missed chances to plan for the future.