Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Toronto Blue Jays will look to seal a series victory against the AL East rival Tampa Bay Rays today. Each game presents the Blue Jays with an opportunity to either build or maintain their lead in a hotly contested divisional race. The Rays no longer have any real chance of making the postseason, but dealing a loss to Toronto is more than enough reason to incentivize an all-out effort here.

The pitching staff has been one of the strongest parts of Toronto's team, as evidenced by the fact that Chris Bassitt is the fifth arm in the rotation. The righty has posted a 3.90 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP over 31 total appearances, 30 of which were starts. In his only appearance against the Rays this season, Bassitt managed to work through 5.2 innings of one-run ball. Another performance would almost certainly lead to the Blue Jays capturing the series victory.

Opposing Bassitt is Rays starter Shane Baz. Baz started off the season pitching fairly well, establishing himself as a solid arm in a fairly good rotation. As of late, his consistency has flown out the window, with the righty putting up a 6.48 ERA and a 1.53 WHIP overall. Baz has obviously struggled massively in the recent going, and a date with a good, consistent Toronto offense is unlikely to bring about change.

Spread

Blue Jays -1.5 (+136)

Rays +1.5 (-151)

Moneyline

Blue Jays -122

Rays +112

Totals

Over 8 (+108)

Under 8 (-112)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays are 86-66 ATS this season.

The Blue Jays are 44-33 ATS when they play on the road.

The over is 24-19-2 in games in which Toronto plays against a divisional opponent.

The Rays are 31-46 ATS when they play at home.

The Rays are 23-19 ATS against AL East opponents.

The under is 39-30-4 in games following a Tampa Bay victory.

Blue Jays vs Rays Injury Reports

Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette, SS - Out

Anthony Santander, DH - Out

Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda, 1B - Out

Junior Caminero, SS - Day-to-Day

Mason Englert, RP - Out

Taylor Walls, SS - Out

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction and Pick

Tony Tellez of Tony's Picks writes, "Toronto is batting .269 in their past 26 games. Bassitt, in his past five starts, carries an ERA of 2.30. Bax at home posts an ERA of 6.28. The Blue Jays' bullpen is in better recent form. Tampa Bay is 7-24 in their past 31 against winning teams with a -17.6-unit loss. The Blue Jays are 33-26 on the road against right-handed starters with a +9.2-unit return. Play Toronto -122."