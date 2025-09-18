Phins Up? Do Dolphins Have Chance Against Bills?

Phins Up everybody! Do the Miami Dolphins have a chance to win tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup in Buffalo agains the Bills? It seems unlikely right now. For two reasons: The Bills are a great football team. The Dolphins are a bad football team. Vegas agrees. The line for tonight -11.5 in the Bills favor.

First of all, the Bills are led by reigning MVP Josh Allen. He has a rocket arm and he can run. And he is big and powerful. He is the best quarterback in the league right now. And yes that list includes Patrick Mahomes. Allen's weapons include running back James Cook and wide receiver Keon Coleman who seems to be coming into his own.

PHINS UP

If the Bills have one problem it is that their defense is banged up. Ed Oliver and Matt Milano are out for tonight's game. The Dolphins should try to take advantage by running the ball. They are actually decent at running the ball but they don't run that much. They should. And that discrepancy falls on head coach and play caller Mike McDaniel.

He forces quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to throw repeatedly to speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. However Waddle is questionable with an injury.