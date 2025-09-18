NCAA Gets Rid of Second Transfer Window for College Football

Starting next year, college football will only have one transfer period. The NCAA got rid of the spring transfer window, doing away with the April timeframe when players could move to different schools.

The Football Oversight Committee approved a short 10-day window from January 2 to January 11 in their September vote. The final dates will be locked in after the NCAA gets feedback from schools and coaches at an October meeting.

"I just don't quite understand how teams that are playing in the playoffs are expected to make the decisions and sign their upcoming players while they're still getting ready to play for games," said Ohio State head coach Ryan Day to Yahoo Sports.

Bowl games create problems with this timing. Regular bowl games wrap up around January 2, but Football Playoff games run into January 8 and 9, making things tight.

Last season saw players moving between schools like never before. A whopping quarter of FBS scholarship athletes switched teams, turning normal roster planning upside down.

The timing could still change as the NCAA listens to what schools have to say. Spring practice schedules and when students need to enroll will help decide the final transfer window dates.

New rules create a quiet period after early signing wraps up. December 3 kicks off a three-day window for high school recruits to sign. Those who don't sign then have to wait until at least February 4.