Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Dolphins go into Thursday Night Football having improved in Week 2, nearly keeping up with the victorious New England Patriots in a 33-27 loss at Hard Rock Stadium. It hasn't given Las Vegas a boost of confidence in the Dolphins, as shown by tonight's point spread on the Dolphins in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Bills are giving about 10 points to the underdog Miami Dolphins for tonight's 8:15 p.m. EST kickoff at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo has debuted in spectacular fashion, coming back from a steep second-half deficit to beat Baltimore 41-40, then trouncing the New York Jets 30-10 last Sunday.

Buffalo has defeated Miami six consecutive times dating back to the 2022-23 season.

Spread

Dolphins +13.5 (-138)

Bills -13.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Dolphins +669

Bills -733

Total

Over 51.5 (+117)

Under 51.5 (-133)

The above data was collected on Sept. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Betting Trends

Totals have gone over in nine of the last 13 Bills-Dolphins games.

The Miami Dolphins are 3-7 in their last 10 road games.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Injury Reports

Miami Dolphins

Guard Austin Jackson is on the injured reserve with a toe injury.

Cornerback Cam Smith is out with an undisclosed injury.

Offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg is out with an undisclosed injury.

Place kicker Jason Sanders is on the injured reserve with a hip injury.

Center Andrew Meyer is on the injured reserve with an undisclosed injury.

Guard James Daniels is on the injured reserve with a pectoral injury.

Buffalo Bills

Placekicker Tyler Bass is on the injured reserve with a left hip/groin injury.

Offensive tackle Tylan Grable is on the injured reserve with a concussion.

Cornerback Maxwell Hairston is on the injured reserve with a knee injury.

Defensive tackle DeWayne Carter is doubtful to return this season from a torn Achilles.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills Predictions and Picks

Did oddsmakers forget how an AFC East rivalry can tighten a final score? Miami defied a two-win record to mount a serious upset bid on the Dolphins' trip to Buffalo last November, outgaining the Bills 373 to 325 in the 30-27 defeat. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was brilliant, throwing only three incompletions.

Tagovailoa's performance from Week 2 echoes those numbers, with the QB going 26-of-32 for 315 yards. Regretfully, postgame chatter has focused on one costly INT with just over 2:00 left. “An ugly way to lose a game that was right within reach,” complained Benedetto Vitale of ClutchPoints by way of Yahoo! Sports.