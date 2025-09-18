Marlins vs Rockies: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Miami Marlins look to sweep the Colorado Rockies.

The Marlins are 72-80 and are third in the NL East Division. They are essentially out of the postseason race, but they still want to finish strong and above .500. They won the first game, 6-5, and the second game, 8-4. In the first game, Miami nearly blew a 6-0 lead late, and in the last game, it went back and forth at first, but they gradually gained insurance runs. Agustín Ramírez led the attack with a home run and three RBIs.

The Rockies are 41-111 and are last in the NL West Division. They have the league's worst record and have lost four consecutive games. During this skid, Colorado's offense has been uneven, and the pitching has been declining. A couple of those games were tight, but they need to strive to score throughout the game and have the pitching get a few good innings. Hunter Goodman led the offense in the previous game, recording three hits and scoring one run.

Spread

Marlins -1.5 (-110)

Rockies +1.5 (-101)

Moneyline

Marlins -163

Rockies +149

Total

OVER 10 (-112)

UNDER 10 (+101)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 18, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in four of Miami's last five games.

Miami is 6-1 SU in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Miami's last nine games on the road.

The total has gone OVER in four of Colorado's last five games.

Colorado is 1-10 SU in its last 11 games.

The total has gone OVER in four of Colorado's last six games against Miami.

Marlins vs Rockies Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Xavier Edwards, SS - Day-to-day

Shane Sasaki, CF - Day-to-day

Kyle Stowers, LF - 10-day IL

Derek Hill, CF - 10-day IL

Griffin Conine, LF - 60-day IL

Andrew Pintar, CF - Day-to-day

Colorado Rockies

Warming Bernabel, 3B - 7-day IL

Kris Bryant, DH - 60-day IL

Thairo Estrada, 2B - 60-day IL

Marlins vs Rockies Predictions and Picks

Miami is 36-38 on the road and 7-3 in its last 10 games. The Marlins are ranked 16th in runs scored, 11th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 26th in ERA.

Otto Lopez leads the team in RBI's and in Game 2, he was hitless. The Marlins will look to score first again and keep scoring throughout the game. On the mound for Miami is Sandy Alcantara, who is 9-12, with a 5.53 ERA. He has 10 quality starts this season and has given up two runs or less in five of his last six outings.

Colorado is 23-54 at home and 1-9 in its last 10 games. The Rockies are 29th in runs scored, 24th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging percentage. They are ranked 30th in ERA.

Hunter Goodman leads the team in batting average, home runs, and RBIs. In this series, Goodman has four hits, a walk, and a run scored. Colorado will try to get some decent pitching going and maybe get a few big innings of offense. On the mound for Colorado is Tanner Gordon, who is 6-6, with a 6.14 ERA. He has six quality starts this season and just pitched a two-hitter, against the San Diego Padres.

Best Bet: Under