Inter Miami, Messi Getting Ready to Sign Contract Extension Beyond 2026

Inter Miami is about to lock down Lionel Messi's future well past the 2026 World Cup. The deal is almost ready to be announced.

The huge contract, worth up to $150 million through 2025, includes more than just playing soccer. After Messi retires, he'll get a stake in the team. Fans should get the official announcement within two weeks.

Even with Saudi clubs like Al Ahli throwing big money at him, Messi chose Miami. It worked out well - the team won its first trophy ever, the 2023 Leagues Cup, right after he joined in July 2023.

At 38, he's still dominating the field. The numbers don't lie: 41 goals, 22 assists overall. Even a muscle injury that kept him benched for four games couldn't hold him back.

Miami ranks sixth in the East with extra games to play. They broke the MLS points record on their way to winning the 2024 Supporters' Shield, though Atlanta United knocked them out of playoff contention.

They made history by beating Porto - the first time any MLS team beat a European club in an official game. Their Club World Cup victory marked a huge milestone for the league.

The team rebuilt everything around their superstar. They signed nine players from Argentina, plus his former Barcelona teammates Alba, Busquets, and Suárez. Smart recruiting transformed the entire team.

Two coaches with previous Messi experience came aboard, including Mascherano. These moves were meant to improve team chemistry.