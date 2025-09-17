‘Tush Push’ in Jeopardy as Criticism Mounts Against Eagles’ Controversial Tactic

In a key vote, NFL team owners couldn't ban Philadelphia's famous "tush push" play, getting just 22 votes when 24 were needed. The choice came during their recent offseason meeting.

After multiple false starts disrupted a recent Chiefs game, the play drew heavy criticism. "On life support," wrote ESPN's Adam Schefter in his Sports Illustrated column.

Since 2022, Philadelphia has used this play 92 times. Their success rate? An impressive 91.3% on third-and-one and fourth-and-one plays. Detroit, Dallas, and San Francisco together have tried similar moves 65 times - but haven't done nearly as well.

Green Bay led the charge for the ban, raising player safety concerns. But in the end, only 22 of 32 owners supported the change, letting the play stay legal for 2025.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Bill Cowher didn't mince words: "It's not a good looking play... an accident waiting to happen."

With a solid 2-0 start this season and the Rams coming to town next, Philadelphia's strategy has sparked hot debates about safety versus innovation.

While another vote is coming in 2026, Philadelphia isn't backing down. They've highlighted that there's no injury data connecting to their go-to play.

The stats paint a clear picture - though three other NFL teams use this play, none come close to Philadelphia's success rate or how often they run it.

Recently, the NFL stopped teams from pushing runners forward. This old rule adds perspective to today's clash between traditional football and new tactics.