NFL Owners Unhappy with Tom Brady Access

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JANUARY 26: Former player Tom Brady looks on prior to the NFC Championship Game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 26, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

A lot of NFL owners are unhappy with all of the access Tom Brady has to insider information these days. That is because Brady, the minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, is moonlighting as an analyst for the NFL on FOX to the tune of $35 million dollars a year.

Broadcast analysts get all kinds of insider information from the teams they are about to cover each week. But Brady is not just a broadcaster. He is a part owner of one of the 32 teams he covers. Clearly anybody with a brain can see this is a huge conflict of interest and this should not be allowed. He should be forced to pick one or the other. But because he is Tom Brady the NFL looks the other way on this stuff. They altered rules about owners talking to other team's players and coaches so he can do his broadcast job.

NFL OWNERS UNHAPPY

While we see Brady in the booth calling games on Sunday it was the image of Brady in the coaches' booth for a Raiders game on Monday night that has NFL owners unhappy. He wore coaching headsets in the booth with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly and Company. Is he involved in play calling now? Is he making game decisions?

This week Brady will call the Cowboys vs the Bears on FOX. Later this year the Raiders play both of those teams. Are you going to tell me that Tom Brady, the most competitive man on earth, is going to sit on any intel gathered from the Cowboys and Bears? Or is he going to help his Raiders win? You and I both know the answer to that question. The NFL has to put a stop to it.

However, the NFL won't do anything. Commissioner Roger Goodell works for the owners. Some are upset about all of this. But Goodell works for Brady and the Raiders too. He doesn't want to make them mad. But FOX also pays the NFL BILLIONS of dollar to broadcast games. Goodell doesn't want to make them mad either by forcing Brady to step down.