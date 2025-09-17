Miami Marlins vs Colorado Rockies: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Miami Marlins will look to win their second straight game against the Colorado Rockies tonight. The Marlins have won five of their last six games, notching series wins against the Washington Nationals and the Detroit Tigers in the process. Meanwhile, things have been downright miserable for the Rockies, who have lost 12 of their last 14 games. Neither team is in playoff contention, but pride remains on the line in this matchup of lackluster squads.

Ryan Weathers, Miami's starter tonight, might not have an extensive catalogue of work in 2025, but what he has put on tape has been surprisingly good. The young lefty has a 2.73 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP in six starts, numbers that are better than any other starter in the rotation. Weathers tossed five scoreless innings in his last appearance, so he will look to ride that momentum into one of the easiest matchups in the MLB.

Colorado's starter has not had the same measure of success as Weathers despite similar circumstances. McCade Brown has made only four starts this season, and the results have been abysmally poor. A 9.88 ERA and a 2.12 WHIP mark Brown as one of the worst pitchers in the MLB over his minuscule sample size. It is not often that fans see stats that are unsustainably bad, but that is the case here. Unfortunately for Brown, there is no reason to believe that improvement is on the way in this specific contest, especially against a Miami offense that has been surprisingly hot in recent games.

Spread

Marlins -1.5 (-106)

Rockies +1.5 (-107)

Moneyline

Marlins -148

Rockies +136

Totals

Over 10.5 (-104)

Under 10.5 (-109)

The above data was collected on Sept. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Marlins are 86-65 ATS this season.

The Marlins are 44-28 ATS when they play on the road.

The over is 15-11 when Miami enters the game as a favorite.

The Rockies are 61-90 ATS this season, one of the worst records in the league.

The Rockies are 30-44 ATS as home underdogs.

The under is 59-45-4 in games following a Colorado loss.

Marlins vs Rockies Injury Reports

Miami Marlins

Xavier Edwards, 2B - Day-to-Day.

Kyle Stowers, LF - Out.

Griffin Conine, OF - Out.

Valente Bellozo, RP - Day-to-Day.

Freddy Tarnok, RP - Out.

Colorado Rockies

Warming Bernabel, 1B - Out.

Zach Agnos, RP - Out.

Luis Peralta, RP - Out.

Seth Halvorsen, RP - Out.

Marlins vs Rockies Prediction and Pick