Mariners’ Raleigh Sets Switch-Hitting Record, Matches Griffey’s Team Record with 56 Homers

Cal Raleigh smashed two home runs on September 16 at Kauffman Stadium. The Seattle Mariners catcher's pair of homers pushed him past Mickey Mantle's switch-hitting mark and pulled even with Ken Griffey Jr.'s club record.

His first homer curved just inside the right-field pole. The second blast soared straight into the batter's eye in center. Both shots cleared the 415-foot mark, quieting the Kansas City crowd.

With home run number 55, Raleigh broke Mantle's 1961 switch-hitting record of 54. Now he stands alone as just the second switch-hitter to reach the 50-homer mark in MLB's long history.

Later that night, his second homer matched the Mariners' all-time record. The legendary Griffey Jr. set that mark with 56 homers in both his incredible 1997 and 1998 seasons.

This remarkable performance came as Seattle won their tenth straight game. The winning streak has lifted them to an 83-68 record and the top spot in the AL West.

With their focus on October success, Seattle sits just two games behind Detroit for the AL's second seed. Securing that position would let them bypass the Wild Card round into the Division Series.

By hitting his 55th homer, Raleigh enters elite company. Only 23 other times in MLB's rich history has a player reached this impressive milestone.