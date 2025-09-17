Eagles’ Left Tackle Blasts Critics Over ‘Tush Push’ Play After Chiefs Win

Philadelphia's Jordan Mailata hit back after critics said the "tush push" was the reason for their 20-17 win against Kansas City. "It's bullcrap and absolute rubbish that makes my blood boil," Mailata told CBS Sports.

Using this short-yardage play, the Eagles picked up four first downs and scored once. Out of six attempts, they failed just once. Their stats are impressive - since 2022, they've nailed it with a 96% success rate on third-and-1 plays.

Drama unfolded when cameras caught players moving before the snap without getting called. Fox's Tom Brady and KC's Andy Reid called out these missed false starts during the game.

"People are using this as an excuse for why we won. It's a slap in the face to our defense and special teams," Mailata shot back in his interview with NBC Sports.

Despite the controversy, NFL officials kept the play legal this offseason. Now it's sparked a heated debate: smart football or cheap trick?

Footage showed Philly's line jumping early several times without getting flagged. KC's defense had no answer for these plays when refs missed the calls.