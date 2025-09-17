Blue Jays vs Rays: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Blue Jays are rolling, and the Rays are reeling, as Toronto rides a six-game win streak into tonight's matchup against Tampa Bay. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. EST at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

The Jays (89–62) hold a firm grip on first place in the AL East, while the Rays (73–78) have dropped three straight and nine of their last 11.

Kevin Gausman (10-10, 3.44 ERA) gets the ball for Toronto. The veteran right-hander turned in a complete game, two-hit shutout last week against the Astros.

Tampa Bay counters with Ian Seymour (3-2, 3.16 ERA), a left-hander who has fallen victim to a slew of unearned runs in his last few outings.

Toronto's lineup has leaned on George Springer's 29 homers and Bo Bichette's .311 average with 94 RBIs, though Bichette remains sidelined on the 10-day injured list with a PCL sprain.

Tampa Bay's power comes from Junior Caminero, who has launched 44 home runs with 108 RBI, along with steady production from Yandy Díaz, hitting .296.

Spread

Blue Jays -1.5 (+142)

Rays +1.5 (-155)

Moneyline

Blue Jays -121

Rays +111

Total

Over 7.5 (-108)

Under 7.5 (-105)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 17, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won seven of their last 10 but are just 5-5 against the spread.

The Rays are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games.

The Blue Jays have won six in a row but are 3-9 in the last 12 matchups with the Rays.

The Rays have lost five of their last six and are winless in their last five at home.

The total has gone under in eight of the Blue Jays' past 11 games against the Rays.

In the last eight matchups between these two teams in Tampa Bay, the under has hit six times.

Blue Jays vs Rays Injury Reports

Blue Jays

Bo Bichette, SS — 10-day IL (knee)

Nick Sandlin, RP — 60-day IL (elbow)

Anthony Santander RF — 60-day IL (shoulder)

Rays

Mason Englert, RP — 15-day IL (shoulder)

Jonathan Aranda, 1B — 10-day IL (wrist)

Christopher Morel, LF — Day to day (abdominal contusion)

Blue Jays vs Rays Predictions and Picks

"Toronto's momentum makes them a strong play in Game 2, especially after [yesterday's] 2–1 extra-inning win extended their streak to five. The Blue Jays have outscored opponents 58–30 over their last ten games and continue to deliver in tight spots .... Jose Berríos gets the start and has held Tampa to a .190 batting average across two outings this season. With a rested bullpen and a lineup that ranks top five in OBP and slugging, Toronto has the edge in both form and matchup." — David Hess, Winners and Whiners

"Toronto continues to stack wins, and they are trying to extend their winning streak to seven games here. The Blue Jays are 39-37 on the road this year, while the Rays are 38-38 at home. Tampa Bay has lost six of their last seven, and they are starting Seymour, who has allowed two earned runs or fewer in four straight outings. Toronto is going with Gausman, who has given up a total of two earned runs in his last 24.0 innings. Take the Blue Jays once again here." — David Racey, PickDawgz