Bengals Pick Up Quarterbacks Clifford, White Following Burrow’s Possible Season-Ending Toe Surgery

Cincinnati moved quickly to sign quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Mike White after finding out Joe Burrow needs toe surgery - an injury that will sideline their franchise player for three months.

A hard hit during the second quarter in Jacksonville left Burrow with a Grade 3 turf toe. It's another setback for the QB, who previously dealt with a 2020 knee injury and wrist problems earlier this season.

Jake Browning stepped up in Jacksonville, leading the team to a win. He showed both good and bad moments with 241 passing yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, and scored the winning touchdown on a sneak from the one-yard line.

Protection remains a concern - the offensive line has let Burrow get sacked 32 times in his first 10 games. Things weren't better during their Super Bowl run in 2021, when he went down 51 times.

Clifford, 27, has minimal NFL experience, throwing just three passes while with Green Bay this year. The former Penn State quarterback came into the league as a fifth-round pick.

White brings more experience with seven starts for the Jets between 2021-2022. His time in the NFL with Miami and Buffalo resulted in nine touchdowns but he also threw 13 interceptions.

The offense takes a big hit without their star quarterback - they've had trouble scoring more than 20 points in games Burrow misses. Still, they've managed to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2016.