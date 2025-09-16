Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Toronto Blue Jays will look to keep their winning ways going against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. The Blue Jays have rattled off five straight wins, a streak that has helped entrench them as the AL East's leader. The Rays, on the other hand, have lost eight of their last 10 games, tumbling down the AL Wild Card rankings in the process.

A quality starting pitching situation should allow the Jays a realistic shot at continuing their streak. Veteran Jose Berrios has put together a solid, if unspectacular campaign, earning a 3.99 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP to go with it. However, in his two starts against the Rays, he put together less-than-stellar outings, with one such appearance ending after the righty allowed five runs in as many innings. This matchup represents a good chance for Berrios to get back on the horse and play well against a team he has struggled with in the recent past.

The Rays will count on starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot tonight. That has typically been a fantastic thing for the Rays thanks to Pepiot's 3.59 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. Unlike Berrios, Pepiot has a solid history against a menacing Toronto lineup, having held the Jays scoreless over seven frames the last time he was dealt this matchup. A repeat performance would give the struggling Rays a chance to jump back into the win column.

Spread

Blue Jays -1.5 (+144)

Rays +1.5 (-179)

Moneyline

Blue Jays -105

Rays -104

Totals

OVER 8.5 (-102)

UNDER 8.5 (-113)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays are 85-65 ATS this season.

The Blue Jays are 25-18 ATS when facing a divisional opponent.

The OVER is 38-33-4 when Toronto plays on the road.

The Rays are 75-75 ATS this year.

The Rays are 30-45 ATS when they play at home.

The UNDER is 21-17-2 when Tampa Bay plays an AL East opponent.

Blue Jays vs Rays Injury Reports

Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette, SS - Out

Anthony Santander, DH - Out

Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda, 1B - Out

Christopher Morel, UTIL - Day-to-Day

Taylor Walls, SS - Out

Blue Jays vs Rays Prediction and Pick

It is a shock to see that the Blue Jays are at plus money here. Toronto has been firing on all cylinders lately, and the opposite can be said about the Rays. While it is true that the pitching matchup swings slightly in favor of the Rays, that is not enough to justify the price tag that Tampa Bay is commanding in this matchup.