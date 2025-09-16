Phillies Grab NL East Title with 6-5 Win Over Dodgers in Extra Innings

In a thrilling finish at Dodger Stadium Monday night, the Philadelphia Phillies claimed the National League East crown with a nail-biting 6-5 win that went into extra innings.

The winning run came when J.T. Realmuto hit a sacrifice fly that brought Harrison Bader home in the 10th. With the bases loaded in the bottom half, David Robertson fanned three batters in a row for an incredible finish.

At 90-51, Philadelphia now leads the New York Mets by 12.5 games, with only 11 games left. They've secured their second division title in a row.

Home runs were the story of the night - seven total. Kyle Schwarber blasted his NL-leading 53rd, while Max Muncy, Bryson Stott, Weston Wilson, Mookie Betts, Bryce Harper and Andy Pages all knocked one out of the park.

Manager Rob Thomson joins elite company, becoming just the third manager in team history to win consecutive division titles alongside Charlie Manuel and Danny Ozark. This year's title came in game 151 - nearly breaking a team record.

These Phillies have reached 90 wins three years running, something done only twice before in their 142-year history. Since the July trade deadline, they've been hot - going 29-14 even with several players injured.

This victory puts them 5.5 games up on the Dodgers for the NL's second seed. Seven more wins would lock up a first-round playoff bye.