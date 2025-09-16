Netflix Boxing Match Gets 41 Million Viewers as Crawford Takes Down Alvarez

Terence Crawford's knockout win over Canelo Alvarez broke viewing records on Netflix. Their super middleweight title fight pulled in 41 million viewers - making it the most-watched men's boxing event this century.

The fight peaked with 24 million people watching at once at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Numbers from VideoAmp and Netflix showed 36.6 million people watched during the day, either live or on replay.

Moving away from boxing's usual pay-per-view setup, this Netflix first marked a big change. The streaming deal came through Dana White's Zuffa Boxing promotion with TKO backing.

The fight hit #1 in 30 countries. While North America led with big numbers from the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, plenty of fans tuned in from Ireland, Australia, and Britain.

The match caught fire globally, landing in the top 10 in 91 countries. South American viewership was huge, with Argentina showing particularly strong numbers.

Asian markets showed up big time. The Philippines stood out as one of Netflix's biggest viewing spots for the event.

These numbers point to a big change in how boxing reaches fans. The move from TV to streaming shows how viewing habits are changing.

Beating old pay-per-view records, these numbers show streaming's power. The huge audience beats what traditional TV usually gets.

Star power made it happen. When Crawford's American fans met Alvarez's Mexican and worldwide following, views went through the roof.