Marlins vs Rockies Odds, Spread, and Total

The Marlins head west to Coors Field on Tuesday night, trying to shake off a frustrating shutout loss, while the Rockies continue their long, grueling season of carrying the majors' worst record. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:40 p.m. EST at Coors Field in Denver.

Miami (70–80) saw a disappointing 2-0 loss to Detroit snap their four-game win streak, while Colorado (41–109) lost three of four to the Padres.

Eury Perez (6–5, 4.67 ERA) gets the start for Miami after giving up 15 runs in his last three starts, spanning just 10.1 innings.

He'll face Colorado left-hander Kyle Freeland (4–15, 4.97), who gave up two runs and struck out four over a six-inning start against the Marlins earlier in the year.

Miami's lineup has taken a hit with outfielder Kyle Stowers (25 HR, 73 RBI) on the injured list, leaving Otto Lopez and Xavier Edwards to carry more of the offensive load. Edwards is batting .280 with a .339 on-base percentage, while Lopez has matched Stowers' 73 RBIs.

For Colorado, rookie slugger Hunter Goodman has been one of the few bright spots, leading the team with 30 home runs, 87 RBIs, and a .277 average.

Spread

Marlins -1.5 (+110)

Rockies +1.5 (-125)

Moneyline

Marlins -138

Rockies +124

Total

Over 10 (-107)

Under 10 (-107)

The above data was collected on Sept. 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Marlins vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Marlins are 5-5 against the spread in their past 10 games.

The Rockies are 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 matchups.

The Marlins have won four of their last five but are 1-4 in their last five against Colorado.

The Rockies are 1-9 in their last 10 games and 1-5 in their last six at home.

The Marlins have lost 11 of their last 16 games on the road.

The Rockies are 13-4 in their last 17 home games against the Marlins.

Marlins vs Rockies Injury Reports

Marlins

Freddy Tarnok, RP — 15-day IL (ankle).

Xavier Edwards, SS — Day to day (wrist).

Kyle Stowers, LF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Edward Cabrera, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Griffin Conine, LF — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Rockies

Chase Dollander, SP — 15-day IL (knee).

Zach Agnos, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Seth Halvorsen, RP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Warming Bernabel, 3B — 7-day IL (concussion).

Marlins vs Rockies Predictions and Picks

"Another Rockies game, another chance to fade one of the worst teams in baseball history. The Rockies are terrible. Freeland has been solid lately, allowing 13 hits and 3 earned runs in his last 13.2 innings, but it doesn't matter. Perez has run into a wall lately and has been getting blasted, and I'm sure pitching at Coors won't help. Still, we've been fading the Rockies all year, and that shouldn't change now. The Rockies will find a way to lose like they have all year. Give me the Marlins." — Randy Chambers, PickDawgz

"I'm on the Rockies in this one. I get the case to be made for the Marlins here, as Eury Perez is supposed to be one of the better options in their rotation. However, Perez hasn't been as sharp on the road, and Coors Field has a tendency to be a massive equalizer. Freeland's also surprisingly pitched well in a lot of his recent home outings, and the Marlins are not a team I'm ready to blindly back against left-handed pitching right now. Give me the Rockies at home in this one." — Chris Ruffolo, Sports Chat Place