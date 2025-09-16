LSU’s Kelly Apologizes to Reporter After Heated Post-Game Exchange

Following a tense exchange, LSU head coach Brian Kelly reached out to reporter Michael Cauble to apologize. This came right after their heated interaction during a media session following LSU's 20-10 win over Florida.

"I've texted with Mike and offered my apology to him for the way I handled the questioning. I think it's important to understand my standard relative to how we work with media on a day-to-day basis need[s] to be higher," said Kelly to AtoZ Sports.

Things got heated when Cauble asked about the Tigers' offensive showing. Kelly fired back: "Stop. Really? Is that the first question? We won the game 20-10. Try another question. What do you want me to tell you? I just laid it out for you. We played the game to win the game," as reported by On3.

When asked about third-down numbers and rushing yards, Kelly got upset. He dismissed the questions as "out of line" while highlighting his team's strong 17-1 record in night games.

Defending his players, Kelly snapped: "You want us to win 70-0 against a Florida to keep you happy?... This team is 17-1 at night... Give them some respect instead of microanalyzing every little thing."

The story quickly made waves in national sports media. Both Sports Illustrated and The Paul Finebaum Show discussed the outburst and Kelly's later apology. Many compared it to other famous coach meltdowns, like Herm Edwards' well-known "You play to win the game" moment.