Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders: Odds, Spread, and Total

Inter Miami is in store for a couple of rapid-fire rematches. The Herons' two-game homestand includes a weekend contest against DC United, which drew 1-1 with Miami just three weeks ago. First, though, the Herons will play host to a Seattle Sounders team that they've seen even more recently at 7:30 p.m. EST tonight.

Sportsbook odds in favor of Inter Miami belie the fate that befell Magic City against Seattle in the Leagues Cup Final on Aug. 31. Miami managed to get Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez on the forward line for all 90 minutes, but it didn't matter as Seattle scored goals by three different strikers while shutting out Miami.

There's not much to justify rating Seattle down so much prior to tonight's league rematch, except that Inter Miami has won six home games in a row. Gamblers think the club's going to wake up at Chase Stadium.

Spread

Inter Miami -0.5 (-105)

Seattle Sounders +0.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Inter Miami -106

Seattle Sounders +250

Draw +280

Total

OVER 3.25 (-102)

UNDER 3.25 (-118)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 16, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Betting Trends

Inter Miami has won six home games in a row across competitions.

Totals have gone OVER in four out of Miami's last five league matches.

Seattle has won three of its last four games away from home.

Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Injury Reports

Inter Miami

Forward Allen Obando is out with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder Baltasar Rodriguez is out with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder David Ruiz is out with a hamstring strain.

Forward Fafa Picault is out with a quad strain.

Seattle Sounders

Midfielder Paul Arriola is out with a knee injury.

Defender Stuart Hawkins is out with a quad strain.

Midfielder Ryan Kent is out with a hamstring strain.

Midfielder Pedro de la Vega is questionable with a knee injury.

Forward Jordan Morris is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Midfielder João Paulo is questionable with a knee injury.

Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders Predictions and Picks

Messi, in the fashion of sports legends like Joe Montana and Magic Johnson, is a team player. He can take a quality supporting cast to the pinnacle of world success, but he is unable to dominate a game by himself. That's one way that an MLS striker like Idan Toklomati of Charlotte can outperform Messi on occasion. Last Saturday, Toklomati scored a hat trick to defeat Messi and Inter Miami 3-0.

Seattle had a four-game winning streak broken by an unlikely comeback on behalf of the LA Galaxy in the previous round. Charlie Caldwell of Sounder at Heart wasn't upset at the result, praising the Sounders for “controlling the flow of the match” and bragging on USMNT striker Jesus Ferreira for “smooth” finishing.