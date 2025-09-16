ESPN Tweet Creates Confusion Over Brady’s Flag Football Game Announcement

NFL great Tom Brady will hit the field again - this time for flag football - in Saudi Arabia's Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21, 2026. The announcement caused a stir when ESPN's Adam Schefter's tweet left fans confused.

"I'm retiring. For good," Brady told ESPN in his final NFL farewell. So when Schefter wrote about Brady "coming out of retirement, sort of," fans started guessing wildly.

Brady won't be playing alone in Saudi Arabia. His old teammate Rob Gronkowski will join him along with current NFL stars Myles Garrett, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey, CeeDee Lamb, and Maxx Crosby. The blend of old and new talent should make for a great show.

Three top NFL coaches will lead the way. Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, and Kyle Shanahan will bring their coaching smarts to the sidelines, each known for putting together winning game plans.

The buzz created by Schefter's tweet shows how Brady's actions still make news. Many thought the reliable NFL insider might be hinting at an NFL comeback, given his history of breaking Brady news first.

This game is a big deal for flag football's future. With the sport heading to the Olympics in Los Angeles 2028, this star-packed game could help it catch on worldwide.

Brady left pro football after trying to retire twice. His first break lasted just 40 days in 2022 before Tampa Bay convinced him to come back. The second time stuck, leading to this new chapter.