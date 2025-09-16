Baker and the Buccaneers are Must-See TV!

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Craig Shemon
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Baker and the Buccaneers - Gritty Baker Mayfield led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on an 11-play, 80 yard drive and finished it off with a Rachaad White 2-yard touchdown run with 6 seconds remaining to beat the Houston Texans on the road Monday night 20-19.

Ironically, the last time the Baker and the Buccaneers visited Houston in 2023, the Texans won by scoring a touchdown with 6 seconds left. Monday night was payback!

On the night, Baker threw for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns but it was his 15-yard run on fourth and ten that kept the game alive. How he escaped the grasp of three Texans in the collapsing pocket is a mystery. The cardiac-shaking finish seems to be the norm for Tampa. Last week Baker found Emeka Egbuka for a touchdown pass to beat the Flacons with 59 seconds left in the game.

Over the years, Baker's can-do-attitiude at all costs earned him a spot among the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The former number one pick has been on a journey with the Browns, Panthers, and Rams. Then he had the unenviable task of replacing legend Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. But he carved out his place and found a happy home with the Bucs.

Now a 3-0 start is possible for Baker and the Buccaneers as they host the New York Jets next in Tampa for their home opener next. Tune in for the latest Bucs talk and analysis with Craig Shemon and Company weekdays from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

