Baker and the Buccaneers are Must-See TV!

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Baker and the Buccaneers - Gritty Baker Mayfield led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on an 11-play, 80 yard drive and finished it off with a Rachaad White 2-yard touchdown run with 6 seconds remaining to beat the Houston Texans on the road Monday night 20-19.

Ironically, the last time the Baker and the Buccaneers visited Houston in 2023, the Texans won by scoring a touchdown with 6 seconds left. Monday night was payback!

On the night, Baker threw for 215 yards and 2 touchdowns but it was his 15-yard run on fourth and ten that kept the game alive. How he escaped the grasp of three Texans in the collapsing pocket is a mystery. The cardiac-shaking finish seems to be the norm for Tampa. Last week Baker found Emeka Egbuka for a touchdown pass to beat the Flacons with 59 seconds left in the game.

Over the years, Baker's can-do-attitiude at all costs earned him a spot among the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The former number one pick has been on a journey with the Browns, Panthers, and Rams. Then he had the unenviable task of replacing legend Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. But he carved out his place and found a happy home with the Bucs.