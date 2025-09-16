Amazon Prime Adds Two Hours of Masters Coverage Starting 2026

In a big move, Amazon Prime Video will show two extra hours of Masters Tournament play during early rounds in 2026. This is the first time a streaming service has gotten rights to this major golf event.

"Working alongside Amazon in this capacity is an exciting opportunity for the Masters Tournament and its fans. We are proud of our longstanding partnerships with CBS Sports and ESPN, who have set the highest standard for broadcast coverage of the Masters. The addition of Amazon will only further our abilities to expand and enhance how the Tournament is presented and enjoyed," said Masters Tournament Chairman Ridley to WJBF.

The new coverage block runs from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. EST on April 9 and 10. ESPN keeps its afternoon slot from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EST both days.

"It's an honor for all of us at Amazon to become a broadcast partner of the Masters Tournament and to provide fans additional hours of live coverage of this treasured event. We are humbled and proud to begin our relationship with Augusta National Golf Club, and we cannot wait to get started," said Jay Marine, head of Prime Video's sports department, to Golf.com.

Weekend coverage stays with CBS, showing from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. EST on April 11 and 12. Paramount+ shows from noon to 2 p.m. EST before CBS takes over.

This deal adds another big name to Amazon's sports lineup, which includes NFL Thursday Night Football. Augusta National keeps strict broadcast rules, limiting commercials while keeping tight control of how it's produced.

TV fans first saw the tournament in 1956, when CBS used just six cameras to show four holes. ESPN jumped in to handle early rounds in 2008, taking over from USA Network.