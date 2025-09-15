Toronto Blue Jays vs Tampa Bay Rays: Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Toronto Blue Jays will open a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. The AL East-leading Blue Jays hold a comfortable four-game lead in the division, one that could certainly use extra padding as the season comes to a close. Conversely, the Rays have taken a string of recent losses that have all but eliminated them from the Wild Card race. Regardless of postseason status, Tampa Bay would love to play spoiler to a rival here.

Toronto fans will have plenty to watch for in this game. Top prospect Trey Yesavage will make his first career big league start after dominating the minor leagues this season. The youngster is one of the most exciting pitching prospects in the league, and he will get the chance to prove that he can be a postseason contributor against a solid, if unspectacular, Rays lineup.

As of the writing of this article, Tampa Bay has yet to name a starting pitcher. It is likely that manager Kevin Cash will turn to his bullpen to handle nine innings of work here. The Rays have one of the best bullpens in baseball, but it is hard to envision a successful team outing against one of the best lineups in baseball.

Spread

Blue Jays +1.5 (-270)

Rays -1.5 (+194)

Moneyline

Blue Jays -122

Rays +117

Totals

Over 8.5 (-122)

Under 8.5 (-113)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 15, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Blue Jays vs Rays Betting Trends

The Blue Jays are 85-64 ATS this season.

The Blue Jays are 43-31 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 23-17-2 in Toronto's matchups with AL East opponents.

The Rays are 74-75 ATS this year.

The Rays are 21-18 ATS against divisional opponents.

The under is 38-32-4 when Tampa Bay plays at home.

Blue Jays vs Rays Injury Reports

Toronto Blue Jays

Bo Bichette, SS - Out

Anthony Santander, DH - Out

Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda, 1B - Out

Christopher Morel, UTIL - Out

Blue Jays vs Rays Predictions and Picks

David Racey of PickDawgz writes, "Toronto comes into this matchup looking for its fifth straight win, as it continues to hold off the Yankees in the East. The Blue Jays are 37-37 on the road this year, while the Rays are 38-36 at home. Tampa Bay is trending in the wrong direction, and while they haven't announced a starting pitcher, it looks like it might be Joe Boyle. Toronto is going with Yesavage, who is making his MLB debut and has pitched well in the minors this year. I have no idea what to expect with this pitching matchup, but I will take the Jays at a decent price here."