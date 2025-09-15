ATLANTA, GEORGIA – NOVEMBER 05: Head coach Kevin O’Connell of the Minnesota Vikings looks on prior to a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings QB problem looks real. Former Michigan QB JJ McCarthy has played 8 quarters of football and 7 of them have been bad. Sunday night the Vikings lost at home to the Falcons 22-6. Ironically, the Falcons QB is Michael Penix Jr., who McCarthy's Wolverines beat in the 2023 college football national championship when they beat the Washington Huskies.

Sunday McCarthy completed just 11 of 21 passes with 2 interceptions. He fumbled three times. The Falcons also sacked him 6 times. Receiver Justin Jefferson, who makes $35 million dollars a year, hauled in just 3 catches. Jefferson's stunned look near the end of the game said it all: The Minnesota Vikings QB problem looks real.

Six days prior the Vikings opened on the road with a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears. McCarthy played poorly for three quarters in that game too, threw a pick six and trailed 17-6. But his team caught fire and scored three 4th quarter touchdowns to steal the win.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS QB PROBLEM

What makes the Minnesota Vikings QB problem so bad is they did this to themselves. Last year QB Sam Darnold led the team to 14 wins with a career season. They let him go in free agency. They had Daniel Jones on their roster but let him go. And he seems rejuvenated in Indianapolis. Two seasons ago they let Kirk Cousins go. And he is now backing up Penix in Atlanta. Aaron Rodgers practically begged the Vikings to take him in but they picked an unproven McCarthy over him.