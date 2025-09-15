Joe Burrow Needs Toe Surgery, Looking at Three-Month Recovery

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will need toe surgery, keeping him out for three months following an injury during Thursday's game against the Jaguars, ESPN reports.

The injury happened with 8:36 remaining in the second quarter. Jaguars defender Arik Armstead tackled Burrow, but when other players landed on top of him, it damaged his left toe. He was immediately sent to leading foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson.

Burrow needed help walking. Team personnel helped him leave the field, and he eventually exited on crutches wearing a protective boot.

While Jake Browning stepped up to get the win, the offense has slowed considerably, barely managing 20 points per game without their star quarterback.

The Bengals are scrambling to solve their quarterback situation. With Brett Rypien waiting in the practice squad, they're desperately reaching out to free agents to fill the void.

Injuries keep following Burrow. Since entering the NFL as a first overall pick, he's dealt with a knee injury in 2020 and struggled with calf issues during this year's training camp.

This comes at a brutal time during their playoff push. Cincinnati's stats tell the story - they've lost twice as many as they've won in 14 games without him.

Burrow's shown his grit before. In 2021, he played through both a damaged pinky and an MCL sprain.

With recovery taking three months, Burrow's likely done for the season. His healing timeline stretches into March 2024, well after the season ends.