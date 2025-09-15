Eagles Win Super Bowl LIX Rematch Using Controversial ‘Tush Push’ Play Against Chiefs

Refs stayed quiet as the Eagles' line shifted suspiciously before snaps. Alert fans quickly filled social media with clear video evidence of the pre-snap movements.

"I am done with the tush push, guys. It's a hard play to officiate," said Dean Blandino to NFL.com.

The Eagles got payback for their Super Bowl LVII loss to KC. But this rematch got messy fast, as growing frustration erupted over the refs' handling of the controversial play.

A furious Andy Reid waved his arms each time Philly scored using the push. His coaching staff's anger matched the wave of fan outrage about the missed calls.

Last summer, NFL owners gathered to talk about banning the play due to injury concerns. Now this championship mess puts more pressure on rule-makers to step in.

Slow-motion replays of the offensive line's early movement spread like wildfire. Fans packed comment sections blasting the refs' judgment.

During the push, the QB takes the snap while his blockers and backs push forward together. Many claim Philly gets an unfair edge by jumping early without getting caught.

While Philadelphia joins rare company with multiple championships, after-game talk centered on the officiating disaster rather than their victory.