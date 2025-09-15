Dumpster Fire UCLA Football Fires DeShaun Foster

If he can stay healthy, he might be the steal of the draft. The health is a big concern though. he retired from football while at UCLA before coming back to play at The U.

Dumpster fire UCLA football fired football coach DeShaun Foster after an 0-3 start. Foster was a surprise hire last year when Chip Kelly left the program to be Ryan Day's offensive coordinator at Ohio State where they won the national championship. The program scrambled and promoted Foster who was the running backs coach at the time.

Foster's first stab at the national limelight did not go well when he literally froze in front of the media at Big ten Media Days when he said, "We are UCLA and ...we are from LA, next to USC."

His football team did not look better under the spot light after a three point win at Hawaii to open the season. Consecutive losses to Indiana, LSU, Oregon, Penn State and Minnesota pushed the program off line. But they managed to win 4 of their last 6 games and offered a glimmer of hope for a turn around in 2025.

The off season filled the news cycle with quarterback Nico Iamaleava's transfer to UCLA after he led Tennessee to the playoffs. Maybe there was more hope in Westwood. But a void of talent surrounded Iamaleava at QB. Losses to Utah, UNLV and New Mexico mounted. Utah is good but the other two losses offered embarrassment before the start of the Big Ten schedule. In fact, UCLA never led in any of those games. The team looked unorganized with protection issues compounded by questionable play calling and penalties.