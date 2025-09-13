Win Tickets To Experience Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens

Howl-O-Scream returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay on select dates from September 5th through November 1st, 2025.
Listen to Craig Shemon & Co. to win tickets and a parking pass!
This year’s event takes over the entire park with five haunted houses, five scare zones, nine themed bars and two shows. Additionally, guests can face their fears with nighttime rides on 10 world-class attractions, including Iron Gwazi, North America’s tallest and the world’s fastest and steepest hybrid coaster and the NEW Phoenix Rising.
Howl-O-Scream is a separately ticketed event. For more information, visit howloscreamtampa.com.
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 9/15/25 - 9/26/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 9
- When the winner is being selected: 2p-6p
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected:
- What the prize is: 2 tickets to Howl-O-Scream + parking pass
- What the prize value is: $255.72
- Who is providing the prize: Busch Gardens