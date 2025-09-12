ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
The Green Bay Packers are a Problem

Craig Shemon
The Green Bay Packers
The Green Bay Packers are a problem for the rest of the NFL. First they destroyed last year's 15 win Detroit Lions team opening week. Four days later they handled a Washington Commanders team that went to the NFC Championship game last year. And they are making things look so easy.

In last night's 27-18 win on Thursday Night Football, QB Jordan Love, again, did whatever he wanted behind his offensive line. That offensive line, by the way, is missing two starters. Love threw for 2 touchdowns and 292 yards. Tight end Tucker Kraft hauled in 6 catches for a career high 124 yards and a score.

The Green Bay Packers defense was just as impressive. They held Washington to 11 yards in the first quarter. And like the Detroit game, didn't allow the Commanders into the endzone until the fourth quarter. The addition of Micah Parsons is frosting on the cake for a defense that is still pretty good without him.

The Green Bay Packers are now 2-0 for the first time since 2020. More importantly they are already 2-0 in the conference and 1-0 in the NFC North Division. Now we will see how they look on the road as they have 10 days to get ready for the Cleveland Browns. A 3-0 start is in play.

For more NFL talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

