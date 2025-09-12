Rays vs Cubs: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Tampa Bay Rays attempt to snap their two-game losing streak.

The Rays are 72-74 and are fourth in the American League East Division. They recently lost two of three against the Chicago White Sox. The first two games were close ones, and Tampa lost the last game 5-1. The Rays had seven hits in their last game, and their only run came in the late innings. This team is out of the playoff picture, but they are still hoping to finish with a winning record and play a spoiler role in playoff seeding.

The Cubs are 83-63 and rank second in the National League Central Division. They presently occupy the first wild card berth and want to catch the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the NL Central. Chicago just captured two of three from the Atlanta Braves. The first two games were close, and the Cubs won the finale 3-2. Chicago scored their runs in the middle innings, with Nico Hoerner leading the way with three hits.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-146)

Cubs -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline

Rays +150

Cubs -156

Total

OVER 7.5 (+108)

UNDER 7.5 (-127)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs Cubs Betting Trends

Tampa Bay is 1-5 SU in its last six games.

Tampa Bay is 4-2 SU in its last six games on the road.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Tampa Bay's last six games when playing on the road against the Chicago Cubs.

The total has gone UNDER in four of the Chicago Cubs' last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in six of the Chicago Cubs' last six games against Tampa Bay.

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of the Chicago Cubs' last 20 games at home.

Rays vs Cubs Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda, 1B - 10-day IL

Jonny DeLuca, CF - 10-day IL

Taylor Walls, SS - 10-day IL

Ricardo Genoves, C - Day-to-day

Willy Vasquez, 3B - Day-to-day

Stuart Fairchild, RF - 60-day IL

Xavier Isaac, 1B - Day-to-day

Chicago Cubs

Matt Shaw, 3B - Day-to-day

Kyle Tucker, RF - 10-day IL

Miguel Amaya, C - 10-day IL

Rays vs Cubs Predictions and Picks

Tampa Bay is 34-38 on the road and 5-5 in its last 10 games. The Rays are ranked 14th in runs scored, seventh in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging percentage. They are ranked 12th in ERA.

Yandy Diaz leads the team in batting average, and in the White Sox series, he had two hits, including one home run. The Rays will look to get the offense going again and tighten up that pitching. On the mound for Tampa is Shane Baz, who is 9-11, with a 4.94 ERA. He has nine quality starts this season, but has been hit around lately.

Chicago is 44-28 at home and 5-5 in their last 10 games. The Cubs are eighth in runs scored, 15th in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and ninth in slugging percentage. They are ranked ninth in ERA.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads the team in home runs, and in the Atlanta series, he had one hit and two RBIs. Chicago will look to keep finding ways to win the close games and get that offense going. On the mound for the Cubs is Matthew Boyd, who is 12-8, with a 2.92 ERA. He has 17 quality starts this season, but walks and home runs have been a problem lately.

Best Bet: Cubs Spread