Patriots vs Dolphins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New England Patriots are hoping to win their first game of the season and improve their scoring consistency.

The Patriots are 0-1 after losing 20-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. New England led 10-7 at halftime before being outscored 13-3 in the second half. The Patriots were okay on third downs, and the time of possession was fairly even. The New England offense was 1-for-3 in the red zone, while the defense was 0-for-1. Quarterback Drake Maye needs to complete a couple more passes, and the rushing attack can improve.

The Miami Dolphins are 0-1, having fallen 33-8 to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The Fins were down 20-0 at halftime, and the game was practically over. Miami's lone touchdown came with six minutes left in the game, when the score was 30-0. The Dolphins struggled with ball possession and committed three turnovers. The offense lost on yardage by a 2-to-1 ratio, while the red zone defense went three for six. No Miami player stood out in the contest, and the Dolphins will try to play clean on both sides of the ball.

Spread

Patriots +2.5 (-113)

Dolphins -2.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Patriots +115

Dolphins -122

Total

OVER 43.5 (-104)

UNDER 43.5 (-112)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Patriots vs Dolphins Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in six of New England's last eight games.

New England is 1-7 SU in its last eight games.

New England is 0-9 ATS in its last nine games against Miami.

Miami is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in six of Miami's last six games at home.

Miami is 5-0 ATS in its last five games when playing at home against New England.

Patriots vs Dolphins Injury Reports

New England Patriots

Charles Woods, CB - Questionable

Christian Gonzalez, CB - Questionable

Layden Robinson, G - Injured Reserve

Jahlani Tavai, LB - Injured Reserve

Ja'Lynn Polk, WR - Injured Reserve

Isaiah Iton, DT - Injured Reserve

Deneric Prince, RB - Injured Reserve

Lan Larison, RB - Injured Reserve

Marcellas Dial Jr. CB - Injured Reserve

Jaquelin Roy, DT - Injured Reserve

Yasir Durant, OT - Injured Reserve

Brock Lampe, FB - Injured Reserve

Miami Dolphins

James Daniels, G - Injured Reserve

Jaylen Wright, RB - Questionable

Darren Waller, TE - Questionable

Ethan Bonner, CB - Questionable

Benito Jones, DT - Questionable

Storm Duck, CB - Questionable

Austin Jackson, G - Questionable

Cam Smith, CB - Out

Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out

Andrew Meyer, C - Injured Reserve

Jason Sanders, PK - Injured Reserve

Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured Reserve

Germain Ifedi, G - Injured Reserve

Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured Reserve

Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured Reserve

Kader Kohou, CB - Injured Reserve

Obinna Eze, OT - Injured Reserve

Artie Burns, CB - Injured Reserve

Jason Maitre, CB - Injured Reserve

Patriots vs Dolphins Predictions and Picks

New England ranks sixth in passing yards, 27th in rushing yards, tied for 24th in points scored, and 14th in points allowed. The Patriots' defense played well in putting pressure on the Raiders' offense, recording four sacks and an interception. This defense will attempt to do the same thing early on against a Miami squad that struggled to get anything going until the game was finished. New England has dropped four straight games to the Dolphins and five in a row in Miami.

Miami is tied for 29th in passing yards, 21st in rushing yards, 31st in points scored, and 29th in points given up. The Dolphins' quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, threw two interceptions and was sacked three times against the Colts. This team has a lot of injuries on the offensive line and in the secondary. The offense is more than capable of responding, and it all starts with ball control. Their greatest offensive players must make sound decisions and be effective playmakers.

Best Bet: Dolphins Moneyline