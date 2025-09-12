Patriots vs Dolphins: Odds, Spread, and Total

The New England Patriots are hoping to win their first game of the season and improve their scoring consistency.
The Patriots are 0-1 after losing 20-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1. New England led 10-7 at halftime before being outscored 13-3 in the second half. The Patriots were okay on third downs, and the time of possession was fairly even. The New England offense was 1-for-3 in the red zone, while the defense was 0-for-1. Quarterback Drake Maye needs to complete a couple more passes, and the rushing attack can improve.
The Miami Dolphins are 0-1, having fallen 33-8 to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1. The Fins were down 20-0 at halftime, and the game was practically over. Miami's lone touchdown came with six minutes left in the game, when the score was 30-0. The Dolphins struggled with ball possession and committed three turnovers. The offense lost on yardage by a 2-to-1 ratio, while the red zone defense went three for six. No Miami player stood out in the contest, and the Dolphins will try to play clean on both sides of the ball.
Spread
- Patriots +2.5 (-113)
- Dolphins -2.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Patriots +115
- Dolphins -122
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-104)
- UNDER 43.5 (-112)
*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.
Patriots vs Dolphins Betting Trends
- The total has gone OVER in six of New England's last eight games.
- New England is 1-7 SU in its last eight games.
- New England is 0-9 ATS in its last nine games against Miami.
- Miami is 2-5 ATS in its last seven games.
- The total has gone OVER in six of Miami's last six games at home.
- Miami is 5-0 ATS in its last five games when playing at home against New England.
Patriots vs Dolphins Injury Reports
New England Patriots
- Charles Woods, CB - Questionable
- Christian Gonzalez, CB - Questionable
- Layden Robinson, G - Injured Reserve
- Jahlani Tavai, LB - Injured Reserve
- Ja'Lynn Polk, WR - Injured Reserve
- Isaiah Iton, DT - Injured Reserve
- Deneric Prince, RB - Injured Reserve
- Lan Larison, RB - Injured Reserve
- Marcellas Dial Jr. CB - Injured Reserve
- Jaquelin Roy, DT - Injured Reserve
- Yasir Durant, OT - Injured Reserve
- Brock Lampe, FB - Injured Reserve
Miami Dolphins
- James Daniels, G - Injured Reserve
- Jaylen Wright, RB - Questionable
- Darren Waller, TE - Questionable
- Ethan Bonner, CB - Questionable
- Benito Jones, DT - Questionable
- Storm Duck, CB - Questionable
- Austin Jackson, G - Questionable
- Cam Smith, CB - Out
- Liam Eichenberg, OT - Out
- Andrew Meyer, C - Injured Reserve
- Jason Sanders, PK - Injured Reserve
- Yodny Cajuste, OT - Injured Reserve
- Germain Ifedi, G - Injured Reserve
- Alexander Mattison, RB - Injured Reserve
- Jalin Conyers, TE - Injured Reserve
- Kader Kohou, CB - Injured Reserve
- Obinna Eze, OT - Injured Reserve
- Artie Burns, CB - Injured Reserve
- Jason Maitre, CB - Injured Reserve
Patriots vs Dolphins Predictions and Picks
New England ranks sixth in passing yards, 27th in rushing yards, tied for 24th in points scored, and 14th in points allowed. The Patriots' defense played well in putting pressure on the Raiders' offense, recording four sacks and an interception. This defense will attempt to do the same thing early on against a Miami squad that struggled to get anything going until the game was finished. New England has dropped four straight games to the Dolphins and five in a row in Miami.
Miami is tied for 29th in passing yards, 21st in rushing yards, 31st in points scored, and 29th in points given up. The Dolphins' quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, threw two interceptions and was sacked three times against the Colts. This team has a lot of injuries on the offensive line and in the secondary. The offense is more than capable of responding, and it all starts with ball control. Their greatest offensive players must make sound decisions and be effective playmakers.
Best Bet: Dolphins Moneyline
After Week 1, both teams are quite close in several offensive and defensive metrics. Tua can play much better, and the Dolphins simply have the better team on paper. Miami has recently dominated the Patriots at home, and they will try to get their fans fired up early in the home opener. The Patriots' defense will try to apply pressure again and finish some decent offensive drives.