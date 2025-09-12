Orlando City SC vs DC United: Odds, Spread, and Total

Orlando City has a chance for a road win against a lesser opponent when DC United hosts Orlando City SC inside Audi Field at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday. Orlando's potential speculators could be shy of wagering on the Lions, however, following three consecutive defeats across competitions.

The Lions won't find a demoralized home team to play against, even though that would have been the case with the Black & Red hosting a game on any other date this summer. DC United comes off a surprise 2-1 road victory over New York City FC in which Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Pirani netted a winning brace.

Orlando City's trends are enigmatic. Should we take seriously the club's nice sprint into the Leagues Cup playoff dates, or the Lions' failure to outplay the far weaker LA Galaxy to finish in so much as third? The lineup is changing again, and it's not for the better, thanks to the Saudi Pro League outbidding MLS.

Spread

Orlando City SC -0.25 (-118)

DC United -0.25 (-102)

Moneyline

Orlando City SC +115

DC United +215

Draw +255

Total

Over 2.75 (-122)

Under 2.75 (+102)

The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Orlando City SC vs DC United Betting Trends

Orlando City SC has lost three times in a row across competitions.

DC United snapped a 13-match winless streak with its win over NYCFC.

Totals have gone over in six of Orlando City's last eight appearances.

Orlando City SC vs DC United Injury Reports

Orlando City

Forward Yutaro Tsukada is out with a cruciate ligament tear.

Midfielder Wilder Cartagena is out with an Achilles tendon rupture.

DC United

Forward Kristian Fletcher is out with a knee injury.

Forward Randall Leal is out with a leg injury.

Orlando City SC vs DC United Predictions and Picks

International soccer analysts aren't practiced at determining the spoiler's potential in a last-place team that cannot be relegated. There was certainly plenty of spoiler's energy in DC's shocking win at Yankee Stadium, though the club's offense remained ragged enough to miss one of every four passes.

DC might not have a great opposing team to “spoil” this weekend. “There's no way to sugarcoat it, August was a devastating month for Orlando. With Ramiro Enrique's departure, September hasn't exactly started in the most positive way,” OneFootball writes of the striker suddenly leaving to perform in the Middle East.