Jaguars vs Bengals: Odds, Spread, and Total

The Jacksonville Jaguars hope to win two games in a row and continue to play well on both sides of the ball.

The Jaguars are 1-0 and defeated the Carolina Panthers, 26-10, in Week 1. Jacksonville led 20-3 at halftime and ran for 200 yards. Time of possession was fairly even, and the defense forced three turnovers. The Jaguars converted nearly half of their third-down attempts and went 2-for-5 in the red zone. Travis Etienne Jr. led the way on offense, rushing for 143 yards.

The Cincinnati Bengals are 1-0 and defeated the Cleveland Browns, 17-16, in Week 1. Cincy was a little lucky to win this game. The overall offensive yards were 327 to 141. The Browns nearly seized the lead late, but missed a field goal. Both teams went 2-for-3 in the red zone, and the Browns' two turnovers determined the outcome. The Bengals played a grind-it-out game, and their defense came up big on certain occasions, particularly in the second half.

Spread

Jaguars +3.5 (-113)

Bengals -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Jaguars +163

Bengals -170

Total

Over 49.5 (-104)

Under 49.5 (-117)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Jaguars vs Bengals Betting Trends

Jacksonville is 8-3-1 ATS in its last 12 games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Jacksonville's last seven games.

Jacksonville is 5-14 SU in its last 19 games.

Cincinnati is 4-2 ATS in its last six games.

The total has gone UNDER in four of Cincinnati's last six games.

Cincinnati is 6-0 SU in its last six games.

Jaguars vs Bengals Injury Reports

Jacksonville Jaguars

Montaric Brown, CB - Questionable

Wyatt Milum, G - Questionable

Jalen McLeod, LB - Injured Reserve

Caleb Ransaw, CB - Injured Reserve

Joshua Cephus, WR - Injured Reserve

Cooper Hodges, OT - Out

Cincinnati Bengals

Amarius Mims, OT - Questionable

Lucas Patrick, G - Injured Reserve

Cordell Volson, G - Injured Reserve

Cedric Johnson, DE - Injured Reserve

Daijahn Anthony, S - Injured Reserve

Erick All Jr., TE - Out

Jaguars vs Bengals Predictions and Picks

Jacksonville is ranked 20th in passing yards, third in rushing yards, ninth in points scored, and fourth in points allowed. The Jaguars performed admirably on both sides of the ball against the Panthers. They will look for Etienne Jr. to have another productive game and compete against the Bengals' strong rushing defense. The defense will look for big interceptions, while the offense will try to generate some second-half scoring.

Cincinnati ranks 31st in passing yards, tied for 31st in running yards, 20th in points scored, and 11th in points allowed. The Bengals will try to rack up more offensive yards, and they have the perfect quarterback to accomplish that task. The Bengals' offense relies on Joe Burrow's ability to make strong throws to their top receivers. Burrow will be put to the test with the Jaguars' pass rush. Cincinnati will also try to play clutch defense in the fourth quarter.

Best Bet: Under