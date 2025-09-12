Green Bay Tops Washington 27-18 in NFL Week 2 Matchup

At Lambeau Field Thursday night, Green Bay beat Washington 27-18. The win moved the Packers to 2-0, while the Commanders fell to 1-1.

In a standout showing, Tucker Kraft caught six passes for 124 yards. His touchdown grab - a twisting catch in traffic - killed Washington's late comeback hopes.

Jordan Love led the Packers' offense to 404 yards. Meanwhile, Keisean Nixon's tight coverage bothered Commanders QB Jayden Daniels throughout the game, with Nixon breaking up five passes.

The Commanders' offense struggled for most of the game, managing just three points in their first seven drives. A strong fourth-quarter rally ended when Kraft scored.

Both teams faced injuries. Austin Ekeler and Deatrich Wise Jr. went down for Washington. The Packers lost Jayden Reed during the game.

The teams now get a short break. Next week: Washington plays Las Vegas, while Green Bay takes on Cleveland in Week 3.

This matchup adds to a long history dating back to 1932. Previous games saw Paul Coffman set records in '83, while Washington's tough "Over the Hill Gang" shut down Green Bay in the '72 playoffs.