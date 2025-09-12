Florida Gators at LSU Tigers: Odds, Spread, and Total

Florida's upset loss to USF hasn't affected betting odds on the South Florida Bulls very much, but it has surely impacted sportsbook lines on the Gators. The LSU Tigers are whopping (-9.5) point spread favorites over the Florida Gators for an SEC clash beginning at 7:30 p.m. EST this Saturday.

It helps Louisiana State's sportsbook action that the Tigers are hosting the Gators in Baton Rouge. LSU has defeated Florida each of the last three times that the teams have met on LSU's home turf, twice by double-digit points. LSU is 2-0 on the year following decisive wins over Clemson and Louisiana Tech.

Florida is unranked after losing to USF, while LSU stands at No. 3 in the Associated Press poll. UF goes into Saturday night's contest still looking for its first win over a Football Bowl Subdivision team in 2025.

Spread

Gators +7 (-103)

Tigers -7 (-109)

Moneyline

Gators +233

Tigers -270

Total

OVER 47.5 (-101)

UNDER 47.5 (-111)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 12, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Florida Gators at LSU Tigers Betting Trends

Florida's loss to USF snapped a five-game home winning streak.

The total has gone UNDER in all six of Florida's last six games.

LSU has won 17 of its last 18 home games.

LSU is 6-1 in its last seven home games versus Florida.

Florida Gators at LSU Tigers Injury Reports

Florida Gators

Tight end Scott Isacks is out with an undisclosed injury.

Wide receiver Kahleil Jackson is out with a knee injury.

Wide receiver Dallas Wilson is out with a leg injury.

Running back Treyaun Webb is out with an undisclosed injury.

LSU Tigers

Wide receiver Destyn Hill is questionable with a hand injury.

Tight end Trey'Dez Green is questionable with a knee injury.

Running back JT Lindsey is out on suspension.

Florida Gators at LSU Tigers Predictions and Picks

It would be too simple to say that Florida couldn't get out of its own way against USF. After all, the Gators possessed the ball for almost 35:00 of game clock, only turning the football over once. But the Gators were also far from efficient, going just 4-of-12 on third-down conversion efforts and drawing 11 flags.

LSU's defense could prove too much for a Florida offense playing with a distraction. Pundits are already calling for Gators head coach Billy Napier to be fired before the end of the season. Blake Toppmeyer of USA Today suggests: “The Gators (have) lost either the first or second game of the season in all four years under Napier … (it) wouldn't be stunning if Napier absorbs a knockout punch.”