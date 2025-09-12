Mark Fletcher Jr. #22 of the Miami Hurricanes celebrates with teammates after rushing for a touchdown against the Miami (Oh) Redhawks during the third quarter of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

College football dials up some interesting matchups this weekend. Let's start in the SEC where #6 Georgia travels to #15 Tennessee. Both teams are off to a 2-0 start. Kirby Smart's Bulldogs are always good but we can use this game to get a feel for if they are really good as they head into a hostile environment. This will be a big stage for their QB Gunner Stockton. Meanwhile Tennessee seems to have moved on from the Nico Iamaleava drama this off-season. Joey Aguilar transferred from Appalachian State to UCLA. However, when Iamaleava arrived at UCLA, Aguilar transferred again and took Iamaleava's spot as the Vols starting QB. Did you follow that?

Another intriguing matchup features the 2-0, upset-minded 18th ranked USF Bulls as they head to South Beach to face the 2-0 and 5th ranked Miami Hurricanes. USF is coming off a big road win against the Florida Gators and they are looking for another pelt to nail to the wall. Meanwhile the Hurricanes feel pretty good after a great win over Notre Dame and an easy win against Bethune-Cookman. And what if USF pulls off the upset? Will it really be an upset? Stay tuned.

Speaking of #8 Notre Dame, the host 16th ranked Texas A&M. The Irish haven't played a snap since their opening week loss at Miami. Notre Dame dropped its opener three times in four years. They know how to bounce back from stuff like this. But they will do it with a freshman at QB in CJ Carr.