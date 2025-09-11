UCF Assistant Coach Shawn Clark Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

UCF's offensive line coach Shawn Clark faced a sudden medical emergency Tuesday night. He's now in stable condition at a nearby hospital, according to UCF Athletics.

"Coach [Scott] Frost and our football and administration staffs are fully supporting Coach Clark and his loved ones during this time and our thoughts and prayers are with Shawn and his family," said UCF officials to CBS Sports.

Clark, 50, came on board with UCF's staff in January 2024. Before joining UCF, he put together a solid 40-24 record while serving as Appalachian State's head coach for five years.

His work with UCF's offensive line has made waves already. "The offensive line has really improved. Coach Clark does a great job with those guys in there. They're working together and doing a good job. So I'm really pleased with the progress," Scott Frost said during fall camp.

While at Appalachian State, Clark led his teams to three bowl wins. His biggest achievement came when his team beat No. 6 Texas A&M in 2022, along with winning the Sun Belt East Division in 2021.

His coaching career spans 20 years across several schools - Louisville, Eastern Kentucky, Purdue, and Kent State - where he helped build strong offensive lines.

As a player at Appalachian State, Clark was a standout. He picked up All-American honors twice, made all-conference three times, and helped his teams rack up an impressive 45-16 record.

The Knights are currently 2-0 under Frost's second run as head coach. After their bye this week, they'll take on North Carolina on September 20.