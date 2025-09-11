Tua Tagovailoa Addresses Criticism From Ex-Dolphins Teammate

In a major letdown, Miami's star QB Tua Tagovailoa fell apart under pressure, throwing for only 114 yards and giving up two interceptions as Indianapolis dominated the Dolphins 33-8 to open the 2025 NFL season.

Miami's usually powerful offense had its worst performance in four years, scoring just one touchdown when the game was already decided. Tua's bad day included 14 completions on 23 throws and a crucial fumble that changed the game early on.

"We knew [Tua], he gets the ball out pretty quick. And once we take away his first read, I feel like it's panic mode after that," said Colts cornerback Xavien Howard to Sports Illustrated.

The QB hit back at critics questioning his performance. "If you look at the games I have performed and done well, it's when I'm also getting off of my first read and progressing or going through the progressions," Tagovailoa said.

Coach McDaniel was direct about his QB's problems but shared the blame. Bad protection led to three sacks while his receivers dropped passes they should have caught.

Indy took control from the beginning, leading by 20 points at halftime. Two quick turnovers - an interception and stripped ball in Dolphins territory - set up the blowout.

Things sure have changed since last year. Last season, Miami's offense led the NFL as Tua threw for over 4,000 yards with accuracy that ranked among the best quarterbacks.

Red flags showed up late last year when injuries revealed problems on the offensive line. Those same issues hurt Miami again as constant pressure destroyed their passing game in the opener.

Things get tougher next week against New England - a team that loves to mess with young QBs using tricky defensive schemes. The Patriots have been Miami's nightmare lately, winning six of their last eight meetings.