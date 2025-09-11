NFL Investigating Domestic Violence Claims Against Tyreek Hill

The NFL has started looking into domestic violence claims against Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill. His wife Keeta Vaccaro detailed eight different incidents in divorce court papers.

The claims date back to January 2024, just weeks after they got married. In a statement to ESPN, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said they're following their usual process for looking into such allegations.

Vaccaro asked for divorce April 8, 2025. She filed right after police reported a domestic dispute between them. While no charges have been filed, police haven't said if they're still investigating.

Under the league's Personal Conduct Policy, there are limits to what they can do. If Vaccaro doesn't want to help - which they can't make her do - the investigation might stall.

Through his lawyers, Hill firmly denies all claims. His lawyer called the accusations a planned attack to damage the five-time All-Pro's name.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel keeps in touch with NFL officials as they wait for answers. The team hasn't punished Hill yet.

Hill has faced similar issues before. In 2014, he pleaded guilty to domestic assault against his pregnant girlfriend - which got him kicked off Oklahoma State's team.

Just last year, cops caught Hill driving recklessly before a Dolphins game in 2024. He didn't get in trouble with the NFL for that or his past issues.