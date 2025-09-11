NCAA Uncovers Betting Schemes Involving 13 Basketball Players at Six Universities

A major NCAA investigation has discovered 13 men's basketball players involved in gambling schemes at six schools. The players weren't just gambling on games - they shared inside information and fixed outcomes to make money.

The players, who have all left their schools, were from Eastern Michigan, Temple, Arizona State, New Orleans, Mississippi Valley State, and North Carolina A&T. They crossed a clear line by betting against their own teams and changing how they played to win bets.

"The rise of sports betting is creating more opportunity for athletes across sports to engage in this unacceptable behavior," said NCAA President Charlie Baker to ESPN.

This investigation comes right after three players were kicked off Fresno State and San Jose State. Text messages revealed Fresno State's Mykell Robinson deliberately played poorly, making $16,000 through prop bets before getting caught.

Federal investigators found connections between these incidents and a larger betting operation involving former NBA player Jontay Porter. Unusual betting activity showed up in games at all six schools over two seasons.

A March 7 game between Temple and UAB raised red flags when the betting line moved dramatically. UAB's 100-72 win led officials to look closer.

After New Orleans suspended four players last season during a gambling investigation, the team ended up with a terrible 4-27 record.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Eastern Pennsylvania is still investigating links between college schemes and underground betting rings in both college and pro sports.

NCAA watchdogs spotted the activity through betting monitoring systems. Social media posts and text messages provided proof against the players.