Nationals vs Marlins Odds, Spread, and Total

The Marlins will try to carry momentum from last night's win into the series finale against the Washington Nationals tonight at loanDepot park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. EST.

Miami (67-79) can even the four-game set with a victory after Xavier Edwards' three hits and three-run home run led the way to an 8-3 come-from-behind win yesterday.

Left-hander Ryan Weathers makes his return to the Marlins' rotation after a lengthy stint on the injured list. The 25-year-old has pitched just 24.2 innings this season, posting a 3.28 ERA with 23 strikeouts. He'll be activated off the 60-day injured list after coming back from a lat strain.

Washington will counter with MacKenzie Gore, who is also coming off the injured list after being sidelined with shoulder inflammation since mid-August. The lefty has logged 173 strikeouts in 147 1/3 innings but owns a 5-13 record and 4.15 ERA.

Despite being on the 10-day injured list himself, Kyle Stowers continues to lead Miami's offense with a .288 average, 25 homers and 73 RBIs. He suffered a new oblique strain in a rehab appearance, putting his return this season in doubt.

For Washington, rookie James Wood has powered the lineup with 27 home runs and 88 RBIs, while CJ Abrams paces the team with a .266 batting average.

Spread

Nationals +1.5 (-213)

Marlins +1.5 (-200)

Moneyline

Nationals +108

Marlins -113

Total

Over 8.5 (+117)

Under 8.5 (-127)

The above data was collected on Sept. 11, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals are 7-3 against the spread in their last 10 games, including 4-1 on the road.

The Marlins are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 matchups, including 1-4 at home.

The total has gone over in six of the Nationals' last seven games.

The over has hit in six of the Marlins' last eight home games.

The total has gone over in four of the Nationals' last five road games.

The over has hit in all of the past five matchups of these two teams in Miami.

Nationals vs Marlins Injury Reports

Nationals

MacKenzie Gore, SP — 15-day IL (shoulder).

Riley Adams, C — Day to day (groin).

Josiah Gray, SP — 60-day IL (elbow).

Marlins

Connor Norby, 3B — 10-day IL (quadriceps).

Dane Myers, CF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Graham Pauley, 3B — 10-day IL (oblique).

Kyle Stowers, LF — 10-day IL (oblique).

Edward Cabrera, SP — 15-day IL (elbow).

Griffin Conine, LF — 60-day IL (shoulder).

Nationals vs Marlins Predictions and Picks

"Washington had their winning streak snapped... but they have scored at least six runs in three of their last four games. The Nationals are 31-43 on the road this year, while the Marlins are 33-41 at home. Miami has had issues with their pitching staff, and they are starting Weathers, who has been on the IL since early June. Washington is going with Gore, who is also coming off the IL and has struggled in his last 7-8 starts. Take the over here." — David Racey, PickDawgz

"Marlins starter Ryan Weathers is making his first MLB start since June 7, carrying a 3.28 ERA through five starts this season. He also impressed during his five rehab appearances in the minors, posting a 2.00 ERA with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Pick: Marlins." — Greg Peterson, VSiN