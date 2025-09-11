ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Commanders and Packers Serve Notice to their Divisions

Craig Shemon
Commanders and Packers

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Commanders and Packers: The Washington Commanders visit the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football to open Week 2 of the NFL season. Between their successful up and coming seasons last year and their 1-0 starts with both winning divisional games last week, they served notice to their divisional foes they are ready to climb to the top.

The Packers beat the Lions soundly last week. And they did it in a manner the Lions used to win games. They bullied Detroit in the trenches. And they did it on both sides of the ball. On defense they stuffed the Lions on almost every run and screen. And they got pressure on Jared Goff so he could do nothing down field. Offensively Jordan Love did whatever he wanted to the Lions secondary.

Meanwhile, and remarkably, the Commanders Jayden Daniels made the NFL look easy during his rookie year last season. He even knocked the 15-win Lions out of the playoffs. After a Week 1 win over the Giants the Commanders have their sights set on taking down the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in their own division.

COMMANDERS AND PACKERS

While tonight's Commanders and Packers game is not a divisional battle, it is an NFC conference game and this outcome could have implications for future playoff seedings and home field advantage in the post season.

For more NFL talk and analysis tune in each weekday to Craig Shemon and Company from 2-6 pm on ESPN Southwest Florida.

CommandersNFLpackersThursday Night football
Craig ShemonEditor
Craig Shemon has been hosting afternoons on ESPN Southwest Florida since 2017. Prior to that he was a nationally syndicated host in Los Angeles at FOX Sports Radio and in Houston at Yahoo! Sports Radio. Along the way Craig did play-by-play for the NFL on FOX, NFL Europe, Big Ten Network, and The Citadel Radio Network. Craig is a native Detroiter and Indiana University graduate. He has been known to proudly display his Detroit and IU fandom on the air. Craig likes to write about athletes, create quizzes, and covers big sports headlines.
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the
app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!


About
Connect
Hurricane Help Hub