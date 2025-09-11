Commanders and Packers Serve Notice to their Divisions

Commanders and Packers: The Washington Commanders visit the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football to open Week 2 of the NFL season. Between their successful up and coming seasons last year and their 1-0 starts with both winning divisional games last week, they served notice to their divisional foes they are ready to climb to the top.

The Packers beat the Lions soundly last week. And they did it in a manner the Lions used to win games. They bullied Detroit in the trenches. And they did it on both sides of the ball. On defense they stuffed the Lions on almost every run and screen. And they got pressure on Jared Goff so he could do nothing down field. Offensively Jordan Love did whatever he wanted to the Lions secondary.

Meanwhile, and remarkably, the Commanders Jayden Daniels made the NFL look easy during his rookie year last season. He even knocked the 15-win Lions out of the playoffs. After a Week 1 win over the Giants the Commanders have their sights set on taking down the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles in their own division.

While tonight's Commanders and Packers game is not a divisional battle, it is an NFC conference game and this outcome could have implications for future playoff seedings and home field advantage in the post season.