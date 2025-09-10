Washington Nationals vs Miami Marlins Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Washington Nationals will continue their four-game series against the Miami Marlins tonight. The Nationals have dominated this matchup recently, winning five straight against the Marlins and seven of their last eight games overall. Predictably, Miami has been on the other side of things, suffering seemingly endless losses in an already lost season. The Marlins would love to snap their losing streak against a divisional rival here tonight.

The pitching on both sides has been atrocious through the first two games of the series. That is unlikely to change on Washington's side with Jake Irvin on the bump. Irvin is the owner of a 5.71 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP, numbers accumulated over 29 starts this season. His numbers take an almost comical dive for the worse in his last seven appearances, a span in which the righty's ERA is at 9.87 while his WHIP is over 2.00. The sample size for those numbers is 31 innings. Irvin is truly on one of the worst streaks the MLB has seen in recent memory, so it is hard to imagine him having success against any lineup, even Miami's.

It is hard to get worse than Irvin's pitching, but the Marlins are doing their best. Eury Perez has respectable numbers on the season, but, like Irvin, his recent outings have been the stuff of nightmares. Perez is sporting a 6.89 ERA and a 1.31 WHIP in his last seven starts, giving up 28 hits over 31 innings of work. This should be an offensive bonanza for both teams, especially considering how well the Nationals have been hitting lately.

Spread

Nationals +1.5 (-155)

Marlins -1.5 (+138)

Moneyline

Nationals +142

Marlins -150

Totals

Over 8.5 (-112)

Under 8.5 (-103)

The above data was collected on Sept. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals are 71-73 ATS this season.

The Nationals are 41-32 ATS when playing on the road.

The over is 30-25-4 in games following a Washington win.

The Marlins are 81-64 ATS this year.

The Marlins are 37-36 ATS when playing at home.

The over is 23-20-1 when Miami plays an NL East opponent.

Nationals vs Marlins Injury Reports

Washington Nationals

Keibert Ruiz, C - Out.

Riley Adams, C - Day-to-Day.

Miami Marlins

Connor Norby, 3B - Out.

Graham Pauley, 3B - Out.

Kyle Stowers, LF - Out.

Griffin Conine, OF - Out.

Dane Myers, OF - Out.

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction and Pick