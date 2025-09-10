Tiger Woods Back to Hitting Golf Balls at Liberty National After Achilles Injury

Tiger Woods grabbed his clubs again at Liberty National Golf Club in Jersey City. It's his first time hitting balls in public since tearing his left Achilles tendon in March 2025.

A video showed up on TGRLiveEvents' Instagram showing Woods taking shots while PGA Tour pro Will Zalatoris looked on. The practice happened during a Nexus Cup event raising money for Woods' TGR Foundation.

The 49-year-old hasn't played in a Tour event since missing the cut at the 2024 British Open. He last competed in TGL matches, just before his Achilles snapped in early 2025.

Doctors say Achilles tears usually take 6 to 12 months to heal. This recovery window makes it unclear if Woods will play in the Hero World Challenge or PNC Championship this December.

He practiced at an impressive $300 million golf complex built on former industrial land. Liberty National opened in 2006 after huge cleanup work - crews moved six million cubic feet of dirt and contained contaminated soil.

Course architects Tom Kite and Bob Cupp designed holes featuring amazing views of the Statue of Liberty and Manhattan skyline. The property previously served as an oil refinery, WWI ammunition depot, and WWII prison camp.

Woods continues to battle health issues. He had his sixth back surgery in September 2024, and still deals with lingering effects from his serious car crash in 2021.

But he stays connected to golf through his charity work. Just before hitting balls, he spoke at the new TGR Learning Lab opening at Philadelphia's Cobbs Creek Golf & Education campus.

The course has hosted major events like The Northern Trust and Presidents Cup. It's known for challenging players - there's no room for error.