Tampa Bay Rays vs Chicago White Sox Odds, Spread, and Totals

The Tampa Bay Rays will look to lock up a series victory tonight against the Chicago White Sox. A recent stretch of losses has dropped the Rays 4.5 games back of the final wild card spot in the American League, making the postseason a far-fetched dream that can only be sustained by victories in games like this one. The White Sox have long been bounced from the player picture, so they are just in it to play spoiler tonight.

This should be an interesting pitching matchup on both ends. The Rays have announced Griffin Jax as their starter here, guaranteeing a heavy showing from the excellent Tampa Bay bullpen. Jax has pitched in 65 games this season, and not a single outing has exceeded a single inning. Jax will pitch the first and cede to a crew of relievers far superior to him.

The White Sox will likely employ a similar strategy here. White Sox manager Will Venable has not announced a starter for this contest, indicating that he will likely follow Tampa Bay's lead and employ his bullpen to work all nine innings. While their staff of relievers has not been bad, asking them to work through an entire game against a decent Rays offense has the potential to end very poorly.

Spread

Rays +1.5 (-317)

White Sox -1.5 (+203)

Moneyline

Rays -133

White Sox +117

Totals

OVER 8.5 (-122)

UNDER 8.5 (-113)

*The above data was collected on Sept. 10, 2025, and may have changed since writing.

Rays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rays are 72-72 ATS on the season.

The Rays are 43-27 ATS when they play on the road.

The UNDER is 39-29-3 in games following a Tampa Bay win.

The White Sox are 85-60 ATS this year.

The White Sox are 42-31 ATS when playing at home.

The OVER is 39-29-5 when Chicago plays on its home field.

Rays vs White Sox Injury Reports

Tampa Bay Rays

Jonathan Aranda, 1B - Out.

Jonny DeLuca, OF - Out.

Taylor Walls, OF - Out.

Chicago White Sox

Miguel Vargas, 3B - Out.

Rays vs White Sox Prediction and Pick

Taking a chance on Tampa Bay's money line is a fairly appealing proposition, but the Rays are not the best pick on the board. That would be the over. It is shocking to see the line set so low, even with a couple of mediocre offenses at work. Both teams will be trusting their bullpen to work through the entire game, setting the stage for improved offensive performances from both teams.